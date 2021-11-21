Short Interest in VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) Expands By 48.1%

VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 172,200 shares, a growth of 48.1% from the October 14th total of 116,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,167,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

VNUE stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01. VNUE has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05.

About VNUE

VNUE, Inc engages in the provision of music technology. It offers a suite of products and services that monetize and monitor music for artists, labels, performing rights organizations, publishers, writers, radio stations, venues, restaurants, bars, and other stakeholders in music. The company was founded by Matthew Carona and Louis Mann in August 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

