Short Interest in Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Rises By 47.0%

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, an increase of 47.0% from the October 14th total of 959,300 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 357,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VTEX shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vtex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vtex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Vtex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Vtex in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.60 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vtex in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vtex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

Shares of VTEX stock opened at $15.75 on Friday. Vtex has a 1 year low of $14.39 and a 1 year high of $33.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Vtex will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTEX. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Vtex in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,131,000. VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Vtex in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,552,000. Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in Vtex in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,296,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Vtex in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,492,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vtex in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,533,000. 8.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

