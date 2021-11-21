Short Interest in Zenvia Inc (NASDAQ:ZENV) Decreases By 28.0%

Zenvia Inc (NASDAQ:ZENV) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 116,000 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the October 14th total of 161,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 201,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:ZENV opened at $10.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.96. Zenvia has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $20.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Get Zenvia alerts:

Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.33 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Zenvia will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zenvia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Zenvia from $35.00 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Zenvia in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.80 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Zenvia in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new position in shares of Zenvia during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,880,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zenvia in the third quarter worth approximately $3,781,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Zenvia in the third quarter worth approximately $3,444,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Zenvia in the third quarter worth approximately $2,700,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zenvia during the 3rd quarter worth $2,063,000. 14.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zenvia

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Zenvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zenvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.