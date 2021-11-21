Showcase Hits Market Cap of $414,508.06 (SHO)

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 21st. Over the last week, Showcase has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. Showcase has a total market capitalization of $414,508.06 and approximately $100,664.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Showcase coin can currently be bought for about $0.0164 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00069861 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00076286 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.57 or 0.00090649 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,331.17 or 0.07329150 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,940.13 or 0.99737616 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00027503 BTC.

About Showcase

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

