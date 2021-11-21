Shurgard Self Storage (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Shurgard Self Storage (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Shurgard Self Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shurgard Self Storage presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of SSSAF opened at $57.23 on Wednesday. Shurgard Self Storage has a fifty-two week low of $57.23 and a fifty-two week high of $57.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.56 and its 200-day moving average is $49.27.

Shurgard Self Storage SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of self-storage facilities for business and personal use. The company also offers various ancillary services at its self-storage facilities consisting of sale of storage products and provision of protection through an independent insurance company for customers' stored goods.

