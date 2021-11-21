Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €71.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($80.68) price target on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.50 ($65.34) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($72.73) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($85.23) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($60.23) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €59.30 ($67.39).

SHL stock opened at €66.38 ($75.43) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €58.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is €54.55. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of €37.27 ($42.35) and a fifty-two week high of €67.14 ($76.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.66, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $74.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.28.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

