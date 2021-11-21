SIG (LON:SHI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $51.31

SIG plc (LON:SHI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 51.31 ($0.67) and traded as high as GBX 52.15 ($0.68). SIG shares last traded at GBX 51.35 ($0.67), with a volume of 5,151,974 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 52 ($0.68) price target on shares of SIG in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Liberum Capital raised SIG to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 54 ($0.71) to GBX 65 ($0.85) in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

The firm has a market cap of £606.73 million and a PE ratio of -6.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 49.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 51.33.

In other news, insider Steve Francis sold 107,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.59), for a total transaction of £48,150 ($62,908.28).

About SIG (LON:SHI)

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchanting of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Benelux, Poland, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and interiors fit out products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and faÃ§ade systems, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and door sets, and floor coverings.

