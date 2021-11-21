Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 688 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WCN. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 3,637.0% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,327,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,348 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 10.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,499,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,383,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,606 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 5.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,786,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,168,774,000 after acquiring an additional 495,097 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 31.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,608,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,150,000 after acquiring an additional 385,969 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 31.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,161,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,764,000 after acquiring an additional 277,164 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total value of $344,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.88.

NYSE WCN opened at $137.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a PE ratio of 61.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.46 and its 200 day moving average is $126.34. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.02 and a fifty-two week high of $138.82.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 41.26%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

