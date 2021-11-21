Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,768 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOX. FMR LLC increased its stake in Amdocs by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,383,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,267,457,000 after buying an additional 1,927,466 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Amdocs by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,468,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,390,000 after buying an additional 1,109,904 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Amdocs by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,707,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,101,000 after buying an additional 1,038,230 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Amdocs by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,255,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,551,000 after buying an additional 786,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Amdocs by 180.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 880,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,775,000 after buying an additional 566,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

DOX stock opened at $72.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.76. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $63.26 and a 1 year high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 15.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

