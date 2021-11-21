Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $4,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVDE. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 3,767.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVDE opened at $64.23 on Friday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $54.27 and a 52-week high of $65.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.11.

