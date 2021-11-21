Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,610,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,375 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 15.2% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $310,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSLC. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $285,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $1,099,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $432,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,311,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $94.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.17 and its 200-day moving average is $87.74. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $71.64 and a 52 week high of $94.54.

