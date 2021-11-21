Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 642 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ELM Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

IJS opened at $106.88 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $74.10 and a 52-week high of $111.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.67.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.