Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) rose 7.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $215.00 and last traded at $213.80. Approximately 22,352 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,149,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $198.60.

SI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.39 and a beta of 2.61.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $252,142.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,103.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Dircks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total transaction of $7,505,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,000 shares of company stock worth $32,928,214. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SI. EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 194.3% during the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,489,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,749,000 after acquiring an additional 983,076 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,874,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,771,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,748,000 after acquiring an additional 498,430 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 717,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,316,000 after acquiring an additional 409,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,755,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

