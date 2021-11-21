SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) Short Interest Update

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the October 14th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, major shareholder Ault Global Holdings, Inc. acquired 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.31 per share, with a total value of $52,569.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SilverSun Technologies by 556.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in SilverSun Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in SilverSun Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in SilverSun Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SilverSun Technologies stock opened at $5.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 1.52. SilverSun Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $14.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.67.

SilverSun Technologies Company Profile

SilverSun Technologies, Inc is a business application, technology and consulting company. It is engaged in providing transformative business management solutions, technologies and professional consulting services to small and medium-sized businesses in the manufacturing, distribution and service industries.

