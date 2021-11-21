Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $153.29.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

SPG traded down $2.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,816,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,815. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Simon Property Group has a one year low of $79.26 and a one year high of $171.12. The firm has a market cap of $54.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.57.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 97.24%.

In other Simon Property Group news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ purchased 512,820 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

