Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Acquires 91 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 72.4% during the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 44,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 18,786 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 126.0% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,770,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $120.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.91. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $94.31 and a 12-month high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

