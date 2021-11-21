Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Has $30.69 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 548,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,444 shares during the quarter. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF comprises about 2.3% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas owned 10.56% of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF worth $30,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $238,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDHY opened at $55.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.89 and a 200 day moving average of $55.86. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $54.19 and a 12 month high of $56.68.

