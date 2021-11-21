Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Has $402,000 Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Clorox were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 7.2% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in Clorox by 4.4% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 7,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Clorox by 8.5% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. acquired a new position in Clorox during the third quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Clorox by 9.0% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on CLX shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.22.

CLX stock opened at $166.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.26, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $156.23 and a 12-month high of $231.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.85.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.10%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.