Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Increases Stock Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 42.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ISTB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,136.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,135,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,538 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,858,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,322,000 after acquiring an additional 309,877 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 903,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,342,000 after acquiring an additional 237,551 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 978,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,194,000 after acquiring an additional 213,849 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 815,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,804,000 after acquiring an additional 200,588 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $50.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.15. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.57 and a one year high of $51.71.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

