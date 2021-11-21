Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Reduces Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lessened its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,225 shares during the quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth approximately $1,025,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 94.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,166,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,950,000 after buying an additional 565,638 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $653,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CL. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 146,386 shares of company stock worth $11,298,048 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CL opened at $77.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.41 and its 200 day moving average is $79.63. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $74.01 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.51%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

