Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Sells 1,846 Shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas trimmed its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 353,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $19,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 902.3% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 902.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 152.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 188.3% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ONEQ opened at $62.46 on Friday. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a twelve month low of $45.98 and a twelve month high of $62.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $0.087 dividend. This is an increase from Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Company Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.