Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Sells 4,499 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lowered its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,499 shares during the period. Discover Financial Services accounts for 2.9% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $39,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 22.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,614,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,438,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816,544 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9,019.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,191,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156,664 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,208,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,283,097,000 after purchasing an additional 632,214 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,105,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,018,000 after acquiring an additional 569,192 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $67,075,000. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.32.

In related news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total value of $396,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $2,720,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $114.38 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $74.78 and a fifty-two week high of $135.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.52 and its 200-day moving average is $122.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 17.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.96%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.