Smooth Love Potion (SLP) One Day Volume Hits $316.44 Million

Smooth Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. One Smooth Love Potion coin can now be purchased for $0.0713 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Smooth Love Potion has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. Smooth Love Potion has a total market capitalization of $219.74 million and $316.44 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00047317 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.85 or 0.00236648 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.06 or 0.00088098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00011725 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Smooth Love Potion Coin Profile

Smooth Love Potion (CRYPTO:SLP) is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 3,081,678,585 coins. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Buying and Selling Smooth Love Potion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smooth Love Potion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smooth Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

