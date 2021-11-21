Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Given a $80.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $80.00 target price on Snap (NYSE:SNAP) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SNAP. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.69.

Get Snap alerts:

SNAP stock opened at $51.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53. Snap has a 1-year low of $42.22 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.31. The firm has a market cap of $82.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Snap will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $51,993,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 306,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $24,999,934.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,844,407 shares of company stock valued at $113,931,252 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Snap by 9.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,249,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,624,732,000 after purchasing an additional 12,004,573 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 9.5% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 55,234,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784,751 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 23.1% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,015,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,774,000 after buying an additional 4,504,987 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Snap in the third quarter worth approximately $291,169,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 9.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,038,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,958,000 after buying an additional 3,833,307 shares during the last quarter. 52.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.