Societe Generale Downgrades EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) to Sell

EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

EDRVF has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.86 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of EDP Renováveis from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of EDP Renováveis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €23.70 ($26.93) price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.15.

Get EDP Renováveis alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS EDRVF opened at $25.40 on Friday. EDP Renováveis has a fifty-two week low of $19.43 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.35.

EDP Renovaveis SA operates as a renewable energy company, which engages in the development, construction, and operation of wind farms and solar plants. The firm generates energy from renewable sources in several locations. It operates through the following geographical business segments: Europe, North America, and Brazil.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for EDP Renováveis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP Renováveis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.