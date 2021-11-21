Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Otonomo Technologies Ltd. is a provider of platform and marketplace for vehicle data and positioned at the epicenter of the data revolution in the automotive and mobility space. Otonomo Technologies Ltd., formerly known as Software Acquisition Group Inc. II, is based in HERZLIYA, ISRAEL. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of OTMO opened at $4.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.73. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $11.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II by 149.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 34,684 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the second quarter worth $2,031,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the second quarter valued at $995,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the second quarter valued at $483,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the second quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II Company Profile

Software Acquisition Group Inc II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in software companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

