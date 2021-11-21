SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF) Short Interest Update

SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 96,400 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the October 14th total of 81,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
OTCMKTS SOLCF opened at $2.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.84. SOL Global Investments has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $5.65.
SOL Global Investments Company Profile
