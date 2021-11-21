SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF) Short Interest Update

SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 96,400 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the October 14th total of 81,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS SOLCF opened at $2.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.84. SOL Global Investments has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $5.65.

SOL Global Investments Company Profile

SOL Global Investments Corp. is a principal investment firm with a focus on the biopharmaceutical and cannabis industry in the United States. The company was formerly known as Scythian Biosciences Corp. and changed its name to SOL Global Investments Corp. in October 2018. SOL Global Investments Corp.

