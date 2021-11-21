Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SONO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Sonos from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonos from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sonos in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.80.

NASDAQ:SONO opened at $31.73 on Thursday. Sonos has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $44.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.61 and a 200 day moving average of $35.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.90.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Sonos had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The company had revenue of $359.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sonos’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sonos will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $2,070,622.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SONO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Sonos during the second quarter worth $113,103,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 2,513.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,831,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,475 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 201.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,993,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,811 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 46.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,138,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sonos during the third quarter worth $39,827,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

