Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Shares Purchased by HYA Advisors Inc

HYA Advisors Inc boosted its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,201 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Southern Missouri Bancorp comprises approximately 1.7% of HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. HYA Advisors Inc owned about 1.00% of Southern Missouri Bancorp worth $4,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMBC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 22.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,659 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 4.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,833 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 8,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.57% of the company’s stock.

SMBC stock opened at $55.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.81 and a 200-day moving average of $46.18. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $61.93. The company has a market cap of $493.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.27. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $30.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.97 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.41%.

In other Southern Missouri Bancorp news, Director Dennis C. Robison sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total value of $59,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Love sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.16, for a total transaction of $46,944.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.

