Southern (NYSE:SO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Southern (NYSE:SO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.400-$3.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.340. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Southern from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.31.

Shares of SO traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.67. The stock had a trading volume of 5,364,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,966,701. The firm has a market cap of $66.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. Southern has a 12 month low of $56.69 and a 12 month high of $67.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.01 and a 200 day moving average of $63.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Southern will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.29%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $167,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,976,683.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total transaction of $98,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,847 shares of company stock worth $5,711,926 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

