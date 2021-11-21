Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Down 4.5%

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)’s stock price was down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.91 and last traded at $4.93. Approximately 97,025 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 16,706,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.16.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SWN shares. US Capital Advisors downgraded Southwestern Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.44 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $4.86 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average of $5.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 324.52% and a negative net margin of 55.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the third quarter worth $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the third quarter worth $46,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the third quarter worth $57,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter worth $60,000. 61.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

