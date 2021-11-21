SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.05 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) to report $2.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SpartanNash’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.05 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.06 billion. SpartanNash posted sales of $2.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SpartanNash will report full-year sales of $8.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.88 billion to $8.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.94 billion to $9.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SpartanNash.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share.

SPTN has been the subject of several research reports. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SpartanNash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

In other SpartanNash news, Director William R. Voss sold 15,000 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,392. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen M. Mahoney sold 12,000 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $256,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,594,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,258,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,055,000 after buying an additional 38,704 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,585,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,931,000 after buying an additional 35,137 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,391,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,877,000 after buying an additional 36,809 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 682,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,938,000 after acquiring an additional 18,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 626,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

SPTN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.13. The stock had a trading volume of 733,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,888. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.70. SpartanNash has a 1-year low of $16.71 and a 1-year high of $26.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.20%.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

