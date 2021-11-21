SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) Shares Acquired by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) by 154.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 39.7% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 20,925.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $59.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.32. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $57.81 and a 12 month high of $61.18.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.