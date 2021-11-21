SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stock Holdings Reduced by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up approximately 1.8% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $10,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,275.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 55 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $123,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $523.58 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $389.78 and a fifty-two week high of $533.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $504.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $496.80.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

