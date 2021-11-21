Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.260-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.45 billion-$1.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion.Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.040-$2.080 EPS.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $25.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.73. Sprouts Farmers Market has a one year low of $19.13 and a one year high of $29.35.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SFM. BMO Capital Markets cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Gordon Haskett lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.80.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

