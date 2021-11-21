SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Short Interest Update

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 564,200 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the October 14th total of 776,600 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 223,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

NYSE FLOW traded up $1.09 on Friday, hitting $81.75. 727,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,655. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 44.67, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.73. SPX FLOW has a 12 month low of $51.94 and a 12 month high of $88.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.51 and a 200-day moving average of $73.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLOW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SPX FLOW during the first quarter worth $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPX FLOW by 4,512.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in SPX FLOW during the second quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in SPX FLOW by 144.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPX FLOW by 740.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SPX FLOW

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

