Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Position in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,802 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANC. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 2,512.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.19.

Shares of NYSE BANC opened at $21.36 on Friday. Banc of California, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.94 and a fifty-two week high of $21.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.64.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.48 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 25.70%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

Banc of California Profile

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

