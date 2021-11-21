Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $282,000 Stock Holdings in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) by 69.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,124 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in CURO Group were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CURO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of CURO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of CURO Group in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of CURO Group in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. 42.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 36,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $597,627.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,978.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 213,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,728,120. 52.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CURO opened at $19.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $789.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $20.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.39 and its 200 day moving average is $16.67.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. CURO Group had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 11.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CURO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CURO Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CURO Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

