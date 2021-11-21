Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Markel by 323.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 87,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,492,000 after acquiring an additional 66,622 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in Markel in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,178,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Markel by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,981,000 after purchasing an additional 22,335 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Markel by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 307,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $364,720,000 after purchasing an additional 19,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 251.5% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,492,000 after purchasing an additional 18,384 shares during the period. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Markel stock opened at $1,241.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $942.44 and a 12 month high of $1,343.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,266.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,239.02.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.84 by $4.70. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 19.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 58.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.16, for a total transaction of $1,950,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,302.65, for a total value of $976,987.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,188,208 in the last ninety days. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MKL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood cut Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,292.50.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

