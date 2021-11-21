Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Markel by 323.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 87,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,492,000 after acquiring an additional 66,622 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in Markel in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,178,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Markel by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,981,000 after purchasing an additional 22,335 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Markel by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 307,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $364,720,000 after purchasing an additional 19,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 251.5% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,492,000 after purchasing an additional 18,384 shares during the period. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Markel stock opened at $1,241.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $942.44 and a 12 month high of $1,343.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,266.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,239.02.
In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.16, for a total transaction of $1,950,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,302.65, for a total value of $976,987.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,188,208 in the last ninety days. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
MKL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood cut Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,292.50.
Markel Company Profile
Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.
