Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases New Stake in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 21.4% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 16.1% during the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FirstCash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstCash has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

FCFS stock opened at $68.18 on Friday. FirstCash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.85 and a twelve month high of $97.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.33.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.75 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that FirstCash, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.34%.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

