Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,647 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STC. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Stewart Information Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,875,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 44.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 464,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,309,000 after purchasing an additional 141,754 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 1,814.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 94,743 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,869,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,985,000 after acquiring an additional 64,524 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 81.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after acquiring an additional 61,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

In other Stewart Information Services news, Director Matthew Morris sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $82,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STC shares. TD Securities started coverage on Stewart Information Services in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Stewart Information Services stock opened at $77.93 on Friday. Stewart Information Services Co. has a one year low of $41.84 and a one year high of $80.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.77. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.07.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.75. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $836.73 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.01%.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC).

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.