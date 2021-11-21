Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 39,593 Shares of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,593 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Mesa Air Group were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MESA. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 31.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 424,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after buying an additional 102,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Mesa Air Group by 37.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,342,000 after purchasing an additional 272,498 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mesa Air Group by 406.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 171,069 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Mesa Air Group during the first quarter worth about $859,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mesa Air Group by 38.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 139,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 38,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on MESA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

NASDAQ MESA opened at $7.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $280.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.90 and a 200-day moving average of $8.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $17.40.

Mesa Air Group Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MESA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.