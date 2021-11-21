Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,870 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GVA. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,734,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,147,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,704,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,435,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 387.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 87,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 69,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Granite Construction stock opened at $42.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $44.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.14 and a beta of 1.44.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.09). Granite Construction had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Granite Construction Profile

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

