SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 384,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $27,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,704,000 after purchasing an additional 68,274 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $895,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 183.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 18,186 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 570.9% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 738,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,251,000 after buying an additional 57,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

In other SS&C Technologies news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $19,278,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SSNC. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.42.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $80.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.17. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.51 and a twelve month high of $80.55. The company has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 1.58.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.94%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.