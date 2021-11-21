SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Sets New 12-Month High at $79.79

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $79.79 and last traded at $79.58, with a volume of 4069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.09.

SSNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.42.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.84 and its 200 day moving average is $74.17. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.12%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

In other SS&C Technologies news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $19,278,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 193.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSNC)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

