St Barbara (OTCMKTS:STBMY) Trading Down 9.8%

St Barbara Limited (OTCMKTS:STBMY) was down 9.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.59 and last traded at $5.59. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

Separately, Macquarie raised shares of St Barbara from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.42 and its 200 day moving average is $6.20.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.2248 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th.

St Barbara Company Profile (OTCMKTS:STBMY)

St Barbara Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, and sale of gold. It operates three operational business units, including Leonora Operations, Simberi Operations, and Atlantic Operations. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Gwalia underground mine located in Leonora, Western Australia; the Simberi gold mine located in New Ireland province, Papua New Guinea; and Atlantic Gold operations in Nova Scotia, Canada.

