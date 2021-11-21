Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) Short Interest Update

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the October 14th total of 10,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SLNG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.13. The stock had a trading volume of 30,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,109. The firm has a market cap of $108.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 0.68. Stabilis Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.50.

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.20). Stabilis Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.80% and a negative net margin of 8.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stabilis Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stabilis Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stabilis Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $436,000. Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Stabilis Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $560,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stabilis Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $583,000. Institutional investors own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Stabilis Solutions

Stabilis Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of small-scale liquefied natural gas production, distribution, and fueling services to multiple end markets. It operates through the following segments: LNG and Power Delivery. The LNG segment supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors in North America and provides turnkey fuel solutions to help users of propane, diesel and other crude-based fuel products convert to LNG.

