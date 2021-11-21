Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $286.31 Million

Brokerages predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) will post $286.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Standard Motor Products’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $286.00 million and the highest is $286.61 million. Standard Motor Products reported sales of $282.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Standard Motor Products.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.22. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $370.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

SMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

SMP traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,952. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.42. Standard Motor Products has a twelve month low of $39.09 and a twelve month high of $55.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.86%.

In related news, VP Ray Nicholas sold 1,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $47,428.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dale Burks sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $76,172.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,729 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1,001.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3,917.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Standard Motor Products (SMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.