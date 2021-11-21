STARSHIP Reaches Market Cap of $56.66 Million (STARSHIP)

STARSHIP (CURRENCY:STARSHIP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. STARSHIP has a market cap of $56.66 million and $200,367.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, STARSHIP has traded down 21.5% against the dollar. One STARSHIP coin can now be purchased for $3.00 or 0.00005051 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get STARSHIP alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00070736 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.90 or 0.00072300 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.97 or 0.00090967 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,352.20 or 0.07335256 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,254.33 or 0.99867940 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About STARSHIP

STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC . The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

STARSHIP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STARSHIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STARSHIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STARSHIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STARSHIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STARSHIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.