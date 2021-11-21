State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 36,655 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 36,655 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.12% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $4,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 75.0% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 22,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,003,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 42.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,506,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,008,000 after purchasing an additional 449,672 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,679,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

LXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $15.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day moving average of $13.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $15.40.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $83.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.23 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 65.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.43%.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.